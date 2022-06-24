Director Shankar Praises Vijay Sethupathi’s Performance in Maamanithan

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan released today and it is getting a good response at the box office. Music, direction, casting and other aspects of Maamanithan have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Famous Tamil filmmaker Shankar praised Vijay Sethupathi for his performance in the movie. Shankar tweeted that Vijay Sethupathi should be conferred with a national award for this acting.

Appreciating direction, acting and music in the movie, the popular filmmaker said, “#Maamanithan Got the satisfaction of watching a good film, Dir @seenuramasamy put his heart &soul and made this a realistic classic. @VijaySethuOffl’s brilliant performance deserves a national award. Music from Maestro @ilaiyaraaja & @thisisysr blended soulfully with the film."

Maamanithan narrates the story of an autorickshaw driver who wants his children to complete education from a public school. Unfortunately, he gets caught in dire circumstances. The story of the movie progresses as the protagonist tries to overcome the adverse situations. Gayathrie and Anikha Surendran are playing the female leads in the movie.

Maamanithan is bankrolled by Vansan Movies and YSR Films. Maamanithan was filmed across Madurai, Kerala and Varanasi. The shooting of the fim was completed in 60 days. M Sukumar has handled the camera work for Maamanithan. Sreekar Prasad has done the editing. Pa Vijay and Karunakaran have penned the songs of the movie.

Maamanithan is special for Ilaiyaraaja. It marks the legendary music maestro’s first collaboration with his sons Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja.

The first half of 2022 has been a successful phase for Vijay Sethupathi as he has two big films to his credit. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, in which Vijay played an important role, became a blockbuster and now Maamanithan is opening to a good response.

Vijay will be next seen in Merry Christmas, expected to be released in theatres on December 23. Katrina Kaif, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Sarathkumar are playing lead roles in the movie. Bankrolled by Tips Industries, Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks and other films.

