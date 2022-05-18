Director Shankar Reviews KGF 2, Lauds its 'Cutting Edge Style'

We already know that Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has been making multiple records at the box office and has initiated a craze among the Indian audience. Its theatrical run has still not come to an end and just a day back, the film entered the prestigious Rs 1200 crore club in 33 days. It is now the third highest grossing Indian film after Dangal and Babubali 2: The Conclusion. While KGF 2 the movie has been receiving praise from all quarters, the latest to applaud the film is a director who is known to make large-scale pan-Indian movies himself.

Renowned filmmaker Shankar recently watched KGF: Chapter 2 and has been bowled over by it. He has tweeted a crisp review of the film, with praise for its various aspects.

“Finally saw KGF2. Cutting edge style storytelling, screenplay & Editing. Bold move to intercut action & dialogue, worked beautifully. Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse TheNameIsYash Thanks Director prashanth Neel 4 giving us a “periyappa" experience. The work of stunt director Anbari was fantastic", Shankar tweeted on Tuesday.

Yash was quick to respond, thanking Shankar for his kind words and calling him an inspiration.

It was not long before the tweet caught the attention of director Prashanth Neel and he replied to Shankar with a heartfelt thanks.

Shankar has made some Tamil films which have had pan-Indian appeal like Sivaji: The Boss, Anniyan, Enthiren and 2.0. Shankar is now working on RC 15 with Ram Charan. This film was advertised last year and gone into production a few months ago. Ram Charan is claimed to have completed nearly half of the shoot. Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan’s love interest in the film. The film is produced by Dil Raju and it is likely to release in theatres during the summer of 2023.

