Director Shankar To Spend a Massive Rs 10 Cr On This Song In His Next Film

Ram Charan has carved a niche among the audience with his top-notch acting skills and impressive screen presence. Son of superstar Chiranjeevi, the actor is currently making headlines for his much-anticipated movie Sarkarodu, directed by S. Shankar. Sarkarodu is currently the hot topic of discussion, owing to a report related to the amount spent on shooting one of its songs.

According to reports, Shankar has left no stone unturned to shoot this song on a grand scale and has spent a humongous Rs 10 crore on this number. According to other reports, the cost is Rs 15 crore and the song’s shooting will commence on November 20 and will go on till December 2.

Reportedly, the shooting of this number will take place in New Zealand, and Sarkarodu’s cast has already left for the country. Apart from this song, there are reports that makers are planning to shoot some scenes in New Zealand. As per sources, makers have planned a schedule of 15 days for the song and scenes of Sarkarodu.

In January, there were reports that Shankar spent Rs 23 crore for the shooting of another song. Choreographed by Jani Master, a set with a special theme was made for the filming of this number. As stated in reports, international dancers were also roped in for this song.

Featuring Ram and Kiara Advani in key roles, Sarkarodu is touted to be a political action thriller based on election reforms. Ram will play the role of civil service officer, while Srikanth is on board to essay the Chief Minister’s character.

S. Thaman scored the music and S. Tirru is the man behind the cinematography. Due to the extensive post-production work, Sarkarodu has been delayed several times now. According to reports, makers are contemplating releasing it in July or August next year.

