Director Shankar to Spend Rs 70 Crore for 7-minute Action Sequence in Ram Charan's RC 15

Actor Ram Charan is currently shooting for his big-budget film tentatively titled ‘RC 15’. The film directed by Shankar Shanmugham is touted to be an action entertainer to be made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. Now, Shankar is reportedly planning to shoot a train fight sequence at a staggering budget of Rs 70 crore. Director Shankar, who is known for his lavish and big-budget films, wants to shoot the action sequences for RC 15 on a grand scale. He has decided not to compromise anywhere.

Shankar has reportedly called stunt choreographer Anbariv to supervise the shooting of the action sequences for the film. He has also roped in a few more popular stunt choreographers who will closely work with RC 15 team in shooting a 7-minute train fight scene which will cost the producer Dil Raju Rs 70 crore, reports said. This crucial action sequence will be among the highlights of the movie.

Recently, the makers of RC15 completed the first schedule of the shooting in Pune, Satara, and Phalton of Maharashtra. This was the first time that ace filmmaker Shankar and Ram Charan are working together on a project. The makers began the shooting in early October after an official launch in September. They shot some adrenaline-pumping sequences in Maharashtra and wrapped the first schedule recently.

The film is being dubbed as ‘RC 15′ since it is the 15th film of Ram Charan. It is also tentatively titled ‘SVC50’ since this is the 50th venture of producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film marks the Telugu debut of director Shankar Shanmugham.

The film reportedly is a political thriller based on a government servant’s journey of becoming the Chief Minister.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film will also see Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

