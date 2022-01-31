Director Shankar's Son Arjith to Make His Tamil Debut With Balaji Shakthivel's Next

Rumour has it that Arjith, the son of director Shankar, will make his acting debut as a male lead in a Tamil film soon.

It’s being further reported that Shankar’s former associate and acclaimed director Balaji Shakthivel will be directing the project. Balaji Shakthivel is known for directing films like Kadhal and Vazhakku Enn 18/9.

For the unversed, Arjith has received training in acting and filmmaking. As per sources close to the Kollywood industry, Arjith will be seen in a unique role, marking his debut in Tamil films. However, no official update from the makers is available regarding Arjith’s entry into Kollywood.

Speaking of Shankar, the director is currently busy with his Telugu film RC 15. The film features Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead. Moreover, soon after wrapping the shoot for RC 15, Shanker will reportedly start working on Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

In the past three decades of Indian cinema, director Shankar has cemented his place as one of the top filmmakers. His daughter Aditi Shankar is also stepping into the industry with Viruman.

Aditi will be making her debut, sharing the screen with Karthi. She has one more project titled, Corona Kumar, with actor Simbu lined up. Aditi recently got her degree and became a professional doctor.

Fans are looking forward to Aditi’s entry into the industry.

