Director Shankar's Son-in-Law Booked For Sexually Harassing Minor Girl

Rohit Damodaran, son-in-law of renowned Tamil film director Shankar, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl. Rohit is among the five people who have been booked in this case. Known for being a director of blockbuster films Enthiran, Anniyan, Gentleman and Jeans among others, Shankar is currently filming Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Rohit, the captain of a cricket club, is married to Shankar’s eldest daughter Aishwarya.

Rohit’s father Damodaran is the secretary of the club and he is also named in the complaint lodged by the victim with the Mettupalayam police in Puducherry on October 19. Besides the father-son duo, Thamarai Kannan, a cricket coach and two others have also been named in the complaint.

According to media reports, the victim girl had gone for cricket coaching and she was sexually harassed by the accused persons. Following the incident, the victim had written to the Child Welfare Committee. She was also threatened with dire consequences by the accused if she lodged a complaint with the authorities.

In her written complaint to Child Welfare Committee, she alleged that Thamarai Kannan ‘touched her shoulders, back and chest’. She also alleged that the accused had ‘blackmailed her parents to discourage them from lodging a complaint. She also alleged that Rohit Damodaran, his father and other officials were also involved in this incident.

She had reported the incident to the cricket club officials but no action was taken against the accused. The accused are reportedly at large and police officials are searching for them.

Rohit Damodaran had tied the knot with director Shankar’s eldest daughter Aishwarya in a private ceremony in Chennai in June this year. She is a doctor by profession. The wedding ceremony was attended by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

