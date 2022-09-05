Director Shashank Spills The Beans On His Next Project, And We Are Excited

Director Shashank, who is known for introducing new faces to Sandalwood, has shared exciting news with his fans and followers about his next film. Moving on to his upcoming film, the director revealed that Darling Krishna has been roped in to headline the project. The title is yet to be finalised and the shooting will start by Dussehra this year.

On the other hand, he also has a film lined up with Real Star Upendra. However, it was delayed due to Upendra’s commitment to another project, for which he dons the cap of the director.

On the work front, the latest directorial of Shashank was Love 360, a launchpad for newcomer Praveen Kumar. Released on August 18, the film opened to positive word of mouth and garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences.

It has been shot predominantly in coastal areas of Gokarna and as the title suggests, it is an intense love story, but with thriller elements as well.

Apart from Praveen Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Rachana Inder of Love Mocktail fame in the major lead role. Moreover, Sukanya Girish and Gopalkrishna Deshpande have pivotal roles in it. The filmmaker also co-produced the movie with Praveen’s mother under his home banner of Shashank Cinemas.

Shashank has introduced several actors to the industry. With his Sixer, Prajwal made his silver screen debut, while Yash and Radhika Pandit entered the industry with his film, Moggina Manasu. Mayuri made her tinsel town entry with the director Krishna Leela.

