Director Sri Ganesh Ties The Knot With Actress Suhasini In Private Ceremony

Director Sri Ganesh, whose recent film Kuruthi Attam failed to create magic at the box office, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Suhasini. Sri Ganesh and Suhasini were successful in keeping their relationship a secret until their marriage.

The wedding took place on Wednesday morning. Instead of making their marriage a grand event, they kept it personal with only a few attendees, including their family members and close friends at the venue. The wedding reception, however, saw a lot of stars and friends from the industry. Fans and celebrities congratulated them and wished the couple a happy married life on social media as soon as the wedding pictures surfaced on the internet.

Director Sri Ganesh made his debut with the film 8 Thottakkal in 2017. The movie was a super hit and the director gained a lot of appreciation from all quarters. However, his last release disappointed the audience and couldn’t connect with the audience.

The director assured the fans post their verdict that he would not repeat the same mistakes with his next release. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film and the star cast included Atharvaa, Priya, Bhavani Shankar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Radharavi, Vatsan Chakraborty, Khanna Ravi and others.

Sri Ganesh’s wife Suhasini Sanjeev played a key role in the movie Nenjukku Neethi which starred Udayanidhi in the lead role. Other than this, she has also acted in movies like Seethakathi, Sarpath and Vanam.

The fans are eagerly waiting for more pictures and footage from the wedding to be posted on the internet so that they can enjoy glimpses of the event too.

