Director Srinu to Cast Manchu Vishnu in Sequel to Dhee

Srinu Vaitla was once counted among the top directors in Tollywood after he gave a series of successful movies. However, recently the filmmaker has been struggling a bit and attempting to make a comeback in the industry. His last directorial, Amar Akbar Anthony with Ravi Teja, was released in 2018.

Srinu recently made an appearance as a guest on the TV show Alitho Saradaga hosted by comedian Ali. In talks with the comedian, Srinu revealed his three upcoming projects and other interesting facts about himself.

Reportedly, one of the three projects is the sequel to his 2007 action-comedy film Dhee, titled D and D. He revealed that the sequel features Manchu Vishnu and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Srinu stated that he is also planning to do a multistarrer film, which is going to be interesting for the audience in many ways.

However, he did not reveal the names of the actor he plans to have as part of the project.

As per some media outlets reports, Mahesh and megastar Chiranjeevi are being considered for the multistarrer project.

Moreover, Srinu also has a small budgeted movie in his mind, wherein he is planning to introduce newcomers. An official statement regarding the same is awaited. The shooting for the film is expected to begin after the team wraps the Dhee sequel.

Srinu also said that he has worked with superstars like Mahesh Babu, NTR, megastar Chiranjeevi and many more, but the director regrets that he never got an opportunity to team up with Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan.

Srinu made his directorial debut in 1999 with romantic drama Nee Kosam starring Ravi Teja and Maheswari in the lead role. Later, his second project Anandam starring Jai Akash, which was released in 2001 gave him recognition as a director.

