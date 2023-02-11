While SS Rajamouli was busy promoting his magnum opus RRR in the US, he had the opportunity to meet Steven Spielberg. Rajamouli recently had the chance to speak with Spielberg about his Oscar-nominated film, The Fabelmans. Before they could begin discussing the film, Spielberg expressed his thoughts on RRR, which he had just watched the week before.

When they first met in the US, Spielberg confessed to Rajamouli that he had not watched RRR. But it was nothing less than a fan moment for SS Rajamouli that this time Steven Spielberg saw RRR and appreciated him for the film. Hollywood director Steven Spielberg said, “I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy."

Steven Spielberg told SS Rajamouli about the performances in the movie, “I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia (Bhatt), and all of the cast were amazing, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie. I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband. It had a lovely visual aesthetic and was amazing to view and experience."

Advertisement

Rajamouli was overjoyed by Spielberg’s reaction after watching RRR and told the American director that he would “jump up from the chair and dance right away". Additionally, he added that Spielberg’s kind words meant a lot to him. In the interview, SS Rajamouli asked numerous questions from Spielberg about his Oscar-nominated The Fablesman.

The three-hour visual extravaganza RRR, which premiered in Indian theatres in March 2022, tells a fictitious tale about the two historical personalities Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR served as its leads and Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and others gave splendid performances in supporting roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here