Director Subodh Bhave is Shooting His Next in Wai Village And He's Loving it

Subodh Bhave has gained a lot of recognition as one of the best actors and directors in the Marathi cinema. He has been shooting for his untitled film at the Wai village located in Satara. According to reports, he has also been working on the script of this film for the past several days. He has also shared several photos related to the untitled film’s shooting on Instagram.

In this picture, an aerial shot, various members are seen filming a scene. Subodh shared this picture writing in the caption that the shooting mode was on. Television actress Juhi Babbar Soni praised their efforts.

Subodh’s fondness for Wai village can be seen in this picture. In Subodh’s background, the letters I Love Wai are carved. Actress Ashwini Kasar, art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai and other fans praised Subodh’s efforts in making this film. They expressed their happiness over the fact that Subodh finds happiness in doing work. Some fans also requested Subodh to interact with them on an Instagram live session.

Subodh’s fans are inquisitive about the concept behind his new film. It will be Subodh’s next work as a director. As a filmmaker, he directed the film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. Katyar Kaljat Ghusali released on November 12, 2015, was a box office success. Katyar Kaljat Ghusali is about a clash between two musical families. It remains to be seen whether Subodh’s new film will be able to match Katyar Kaljat Ghusali’s success or not.

Apart from direction, Subodh is also acting in a film titled Phulrani directed by Vishwas Joshi. Vishwas and Guru Thakur have contributed to the writing of this film. Bankrolled by Finecraft Media and Entertainment, Phulrani is expected to release this year.

