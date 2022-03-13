Director Sukumar Makes Big Changes in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Script for This Reason?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise was among the biggest blockbusters of 2021. Not only did the movie perform exceptionally well at the Telugu box office but also surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark at the Hindi box office. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj in the film’s sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

Interestingly, the makers of ‘Pushpa’ are all set to kickstart the sequel to the most popular movie very soon. It is reported that the makers are trying to make certain changes to the script, which will create a greater impact when the north Indian audience is considered.

Director Sukumar, who had not planned for a two-part movie earlier, made changes to the script presenting it as ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Now that he has started to revise the script work for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is called the second part of the pan-India movie, he has indicated that the script will be polished in a way to create a bigger impact, reports IANS.

‘Pushpa’ is a regional movie, which eventually appealed to a wide range of audience, thanks to the nationwide hype. As the first part created a sensation, small changes in the script for the sequel will help the makers.

Well, Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and their team have warmed up, ready to kickstart shooting for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. It is reported that the second part of the movie will depict Allu Arjun’s flamboyant side, as he rules the sandalwood smuggling world in the movie.

While Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna will also return as his love interest in the film. Pushpa 2 will also star Fahadh Fasil in a negative role. Rashmika had revealed that the filming will begin in March. Speaking with News18, the actress said she was looking forward to returning to sets and reuniting with her co-stars.

