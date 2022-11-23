Director Suneel Darshan Opens Up About His Legal Feud With Sunny Deol, Says 'He Fooled Me'

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has been embroiled in a legal feud with Sunny Deol, has called the Bollywood actor a person with a ‘massive ego.’ In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Darshan alleged that Sunny Deol ‘fooled’ him by not paying the signed money after walking out from one of his films. For those unaware, Suneel Darshan and Sunny Deol joined hands back in 1996 for the film Ajay. Reportedly, the duo got into an argument owing to creative differences which led Deol to walk out of the sets and never return to complete the shooting process.

In the latest interaction, Darshan alleged that Deol promised he would return the signing money for not showing up. Later, he seemingly told the director that he has no money and that he must make a movie with him so he could pay him back. While opening up about the legal feud, Darshan revealed Deol convinced the judge he would do a film with the director as he did not have the amount. “There was a retired Chief Justice of India, Justice Bharucha, before whom this matter was put. Sunny said he didn’t have the liquidity to return my amount so he would do a film for me. I was working with his brother (Bobby Deol), did three movies with him back-to-back. I had no grudges against him. I thought galti koi bhi karke sudhar sakta hai (Anyone can repent after making a mistake). But, he fooled me,” said Darshan.

Advertisement

According to the filmmaker, when the director reached out to the actor, he kept postponing his dates for shooting the film until the dates mentioned in his contract were passed. After this, the director sent him a legal notice, to which, Deol’s team responded that the actor did not approve of the film’s dialogue. Darshan claimed that a lot of money was involved in the making of the movie and Deol sent him on a long goose chase, which even after 26 years hasn’t subsided.

Reportedly, the action drama film that starred Karisma Kapoor as the female lead was released without shooting the climax portion.

Read all the Latest Movies News here