Director Suresh Prabhu Starts His Next With Two Newcomers in Lead in Hyderabad

Director Suresh Prabhu’s next film, with newcomers Vijay and Sheetal Bhatt in the lead roles, was launched at Ramanayudu Studio in Hyderabad on Monday. Krack director Gopichand Malineni, producer Bekkem Venugopal, and director Srikanth Addala were present on the occasion as chief guests. Presented by Suresh Prabhu, the venture will be produced by AR Rakesh under his banner AR Movie Makers.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Prabhu said, “The storyline of the film is unique. As soon as the producer narrated the story, I instantly came on board." The film is touted to be a suspenseful thriller. The cast and crew of the film commenced the regular shoot in Hyderabad from Monday only.

Meanwhile, producer AR Rakesh stated that he was always very passionate about movies, and the film marks his debut as a producer. “I am going to complete it without compromises," he added.

Vijay, the male lead, expressed happiness saying, “I am very excited to be a part of such a film." The actor further thanked the director and producer for giving him the opportunity. Meanwhile, the film’s female lead, Sheetal Bhatt, said that she was extremely happy about working with senior actors of the industry.

Besides Vijay and Sheetal, the film stars Shaking Seshu, Chitram Sreenu, Srinivas Reddy, Ravi Varma, Adhurs Raghu, Jyothi in pivotal roles

Prashanth Sharma has penned dialogues for the film, while the screenplay has been written by the director himself. Music has been scored by Mahaveera, and Rafi is handling the camera.

