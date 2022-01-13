Director Suseenthiran to Team Up With Bharathiraja For Their 3rd Film Together

Director and writer Suseenthiran is known for his invaluable contributions to Tamil cinema. His films Naan Mahaan Alla, Azhargarsamy’s Horse, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and several others have taken the Tamil cinema to new heights. In the past, Suseenthiran had teamed up with actor Bharathiraja for films like Pandiya Naadu and Kennedy Club, and now the director is planning to rope him in for his third untitled film.

Suseenthiran has started working on the film whose story revolves around 4 characters to be played by Bharathiraja, Arulnithi, Rajkiran and Jai.

Bharathiraja had worked with Suseenthiran in Paandiya Naadu and Kennedy Club. Paandiya Naadu was an action family entertainer set in the backdrop of Madurai. Bharathiraja played the role of actor Vishal’s father in this film. Lakshmi Menon was seen opposite Vishal. Bharathi Raja had loved the story of this project. He had expressed his happiness at being a part of this venture.

Suseenthiran has been the recipient of numerous awards for his films. He won Ananda Vikatan Cinema award for the best screenplay in 2011. The filmmaker got this award for his film Naan Mahaan Alla. He also received the Anand Vikatan Cinema award for best story in 2010. He got this award for his film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu.

Bharathi Raja teamed up with Suseenthiran for Kennedy Club based on Kabaddi. The film narrates the story of a Kabaddi team that faces a lot of struggles while competing for a championship at the national level. The Kennedy Club had stars like M. Sasikumar, Bharathiraja and Meenakshi Govindarajan. The climax scene of this film was shot at a humongous budget of Rs 2 crore.

Bharathi Raja is a brilliant director as well. He has directed films like Lovers, Man Vasanai, Kathal Ovium and others. He is famous for making films on rural lives. Bharathiraja was also instrumental in making Rati Agnihotri a star in South Indian films.

