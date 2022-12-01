Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina Unveils First Look Of Dirty Fellow

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has unveiled the first look of his upcoming Telugu movie Dirty Fellow at an event. It was also attended by director Veera Shankar Bairisetty, music director Sathish Chakravarthy, actor Shanti Chandra, actress Simrithi Haresh Bathija, film director Adari Murthy Sai, and actor Kumaran. While interacting with the media, Trinadha said: “The motion poster is good. Actor Shanti Chandra did a great job. He is an actor with fire. He works very dedicatedly toward the film. His look is superb in the movie."

Shanti said, “The main factor to make this movie a star is director Murthy Sai. He came and told me about this movie. Since 2010, I have not worked in the film industry. My love for movies grew as a result of viewing the work of director Murthy Sai and cameraman Ramakrishna.

The actor added, “Also, I will always remember the cooperation of Satish. We shot the film in Araku Valley, Vizag, and Hyderabad. We strongly believe in the story of this film. If a father does not guide his son in the right way, then the son becomes a stray and becomes harmful to society. What decision will the father then take?"

Further, Adari claimed, “Our story has all the characteristics that the public appreciates. I can’t forget the contribution of heroes Shanti Chandra and Satish. Thanks to directors Veera Shankar and Nakkina Trinadha Rao who came to bless our efforts when we called." Veera said, “Director Murthy Sai is a good friend of mine. Actor Shanti Chandra is also another well-known figure in the industry. The story was not compromised while making the movie." He also says that Dirty Fellow is the appropriate title for this film.

Actress Simrithi Haresh Bathija thanked the director and producer for the opportunity to portray a positive character.

As the event came to an end, music director Satish said: “I myself have provided music for this movie. Both the hero and the director are good friends of mine. Both of them worked dedicatedly for the film. I want Dirty Fellow to receive a lot of love from everyone."

Dirty Fellow will soon hit theatres, but the release date is not yet finalised.

