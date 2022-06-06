Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Certified For Preservation in Japan

Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum has been certified for preservation at the Fukuoka City Museum in Japan. Handing over the certificate to Chief Minister MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Vasanth congratulated him.

Director Vasanth has gained fans and fame through his movies like Keladi Kanmani and Aasai. He also directed a film called Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. The film pertains to the story of three women from different times all controlled by their marriages and going through everyday hardships.

The story is written and filmed to explain the condition of women in Tamil Nadu. The film was screened at various international film festivals and it won several accolades. It has now been preserved in the Fukuoka City Museum, Japan, as well as, Asian Masterpiece.

Advertisement

The film is a heartwarming study of women in modern-day India with captivating performances from the cast. After debuting at the 2018 Mumbai International Film Festival, the film went on screen in Kerala, Pune, and Goteborg (Sweden). The movie received constant praise from critics and audiences alike.

The movie is about Saraswathi, Devaki, and Sivaranjani — women from different strata of society but the routine mundaneness of life is a common thread that binds them. The story takes the viewer through everyday events that women have to go through, including things that they have to do to keep the men of the house comfortable.

Director Vasanth has also conveyed a pertinent and powerful social message through this movie about how men act towards women in their lives.

The film is largely about women, but it also shows how males respond to specific events in the home.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.