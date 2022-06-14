Director Vetri Maaran to Narrate a Story to Thalapathy Vijay Soon

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in the south film industry. Vijay’s popularity has increased after the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. The film turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Vijay’s career.

For the past few weeks, there is palpable excitement among Vijay fans about his next film, Thalapathy 66. Vamshi Paidipally is directing Thalapathy 66 and the film is slated to release early next year. While there is great chatter about Thalapathy 66, there are reports that Vijay will also do a film with Vetri Maaran next. The 46-year-old filmmaker is one of the most successful directors of Tamil cinema.

If reports are to be believed, Vetri Maaran will soon pitch a story to Vijay. Currently, Maaran is shooting for Vaadivaasal, which stars Suriya. The film’s premise is based on Jallikattu. After he finishes working on Vaadivaasal, Vetri Maaran will narrate a story to Vijay. It is worth noting that Maaran had narrated a story to Vijay in the past, but the project didn’t work out due to unknown reasons.

On the other hand, Vijay is currently shooting for Thalapathy 66 with Rashmika Mandanna. Thalapathy 66 has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few weeks. Recently, behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s shoot in Hyderabad went viral on social media. Vijay and Rashmika can be seen clearly in these leaked pictures from the shoot.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Beast, failed to impress the critics. However, die-hard fans of Vijay enjoyed the film and Beast went on to collect around Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. After Thalapathy 66, Vijay will reunite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapathy 67. Therefore, it remains to be seen when Vijay’s film with Vetri Maaran goes on the floors.

