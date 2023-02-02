Every other day, we hear some new updates about Ajith Kumar starrer AK62. According to reports, Vignesh Shivan’s failure to prepare the entire storyline has made the producers unhappy and the production team decided to replace him. However, no official information has been released regarding the same. According to reports, Vishnuvardhan and Prashant Neel are being considered for AK62.

According to a recent report, it has been claimed that there is a high possibility that this film will be directed by Majiz Thirumeni. Tirumeni has already met and told the story to the actor, the reports added. The story is said to have been changed to suit Ajith.

Speaking of AK62, a fan shared a scene from Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal in which the character of Vijay Sethupathi’s mother comforts him by saying, “This is for you man," in order to comfort Vignesh Shivan. Shivan retweeted the fan’s post.

According to the latest reports, Ajith is looking for a new director to helm his 62nd film, while his film with Vignesh Shivan has been pushed back to be the actor’s 63rd film. Shivan and Ajith recently arrived in the United Kingdom, and the duo is expected to meet with the AK62 producers soon to provide an official update on the film before it goes to the floors. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in Mumbai in mid-February, with the team working hard to complete the film as soon as possible.

