Director Vinayan’s Pathonpatham Noottandu To Be Released On Onam

Pathonpatham Noottandu is all set to be released in theatres during Onam festival. The movie is a Malayalam language period action drama written and directed by Vinayan. The film revolves around the life of a fiery Ezhava chieftain Arattupuzha Velayudha and also portrays the lifestyle of people of the 19th century Kerala. The social reformer cum-Ezhava chieftain fought against the caste oppressions by the upper classes prevalent at that time. He is considered as one of the first people to challenge the Savarnas of Kerala, which led to a fight against the upper caste domination.

Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker built a temple called the Mangalam Shiva temple, which was built in 1852 and opened its door to people of all castes and religions. The chieftain was credited for removing the class barriers in Kerala and fighting against the upper caste dominance in the society.

The movie features Young actor Siju Wilson in the central role along with Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Vishnu Vinay, Indrans, Raghavan, Alencier, Mustafa, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Chalipala, Saran, Manikandan Achari and Senthil Krishna and many more.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. M Jayachandran has composed the song for the film and Santosh Narayanan penned the lyrics. Cinematography for the movie has been handled by Shaji Kumar.

The movie will have a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages apart from Malayalam.

On the work front, Vinayan is a well-known director, writer, actor and lyricist in the Malayalam film industry. He has given many successful films including Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum, Akasha ganga 2, Karumadikkuttan, Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan, Dada Sahib and Vellinakshatram.

