'Disappointing Adipurush' Trends As Teaser Upsets All; Ponniyin Selvan 1 Mints Whopping 230 Cr On Day 3

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday. However, it has left netizens disappointed and upset. Om Raut’s directorial, which will present Prabhas and Saif as Lord Ram and Ravana, is now getting trolled on social media for its ‘poor VFX’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was mobbed by a swarm of fans at Mumbai airport on Sunday night. The actress was taken aback when she was manhandled by a male fan who tried to put his hand on her shoulder for a selfie. Kareena’s staff was quick to push the fan’s hand away from her but the incident left Kareena shocked. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kareena seems frightened when the male fan suddenly tries to put his hand on Kareena before being pushed away.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which hit the theatres on September 30, is having an impressive run at the box office. On Day 2, Kantara managed to collect over Rs 7 crore despite competing with two big films on the big screen. On October 1, Kantara saw an almost two-fold increase in its box office collection. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film’s collection witnessed a jump on its second day after grossing Rs 4.6 crore on its opening day.

Fans have been waiting to know details about the second instalment of the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. While the makers have remained tight-lipped, a poster has caught netizens’ attention claiming that Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan will essay the role of young Vanarastra in Brahmastra 2. However, with no official update, the news is far from being true. It is a fan-made edit posted on Instagram by a page named Aryan Khan fan page 21.

Mani Ratnam’s new directorial Ponniyin Selvan I has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. The film’s three-day gross collection has crossed Rs 230 crore worldwide. The magnum opus stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the day 3 worldwide box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan on his official Twitter handle.

