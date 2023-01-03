Home » News » Movies » 'Disappointing!' Shark Tank India 2 Judges Face Backlash For Rejecting Vineeta Singh Competitor's Pitch

'Disappointing!' Shark Tank India 2 Judges Face Backlash For Rejecting Vineeta Singh Competitor's Pitch

The first episode of Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Monday, January 2 but has left netizens upset.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 13:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Vineeta Singh is one of the sharks of Shark Tank India. (Image: Instagram)
Vineeta Singh is one of the sharks of Shark Tank India. (Image: Instagram)

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on Monday, January 2. While the show largely left the audience impressed, there is something that has also left some people disappointed. During the first episode of season two, a pitch about a makeup brand named Recode was rejected because it was shark Vineeta Singh’s Sugar’s competitor brand. While sharks were impressed with the pitch, all of them except Peyush Bansal rejected it because it was from Vineeta Singh’s industry.

This left netizens upset. Soon after the episode aired, several social media users took to Twitter and expressed disappointment with Sharks’ decision. While some questioned sharks for their logic behind rejecting the pitch, others called it unfair. “Disappointed with Shark Tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investment just because shark doesn’t want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is that?" one of the Tweets read. Another social media user shared, “why have they turned shark tank season 2 into a full tv serial drama. “mein apne doston ke competition pe invest nahi karta" bhai??? y’all are an investor what is wrong w you guys?? I love how peyush went this is stupid."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 03, 2023, 13:31 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 13:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Turns Up The Heat In Black Dress With Plunging Neckline As She Parties In Dubai With Friends, See Inside Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Oozes Oomph In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks