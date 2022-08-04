‘Disco Dancer’ Director B Subhash Mourns the Death of His Wife: 'My Loss is Irreparable'

In a tragic turn of events, Tilottimma, the wife of producer and director B Subhash passed away on August 2. The filmmaker who is famous for the creation of Disco Dancer, in a recent interaction with ETimes, revealed that his wife died of kidney failure. He confirmed that the health of Tilottimma showed improvement but she succumbed after the creatinine level of her body surpassed the normal range.

Subhash said that she had to undergo dialysis frequently due to her ailment. Tilottimma died at 8.30 pm on Tuesday at a Mumbai hospital. The funeral of the producer’s wife took place on August 3. While detailing the events that lead to her hospitalization, Subhash said, “The next dialysis was due on Monday or Tuesday. But she became very uncomfortable on Monday. She developed breathing issues. The oxygen concentrator at home did not help. So, we rushed her to the hospital, where they said that they would try to give her dialysis.”

Unfortunately, Tilottimma’s vital parameters were not stable enough to conduct the dialysis. Reportedly, she was then put on a ventilator. Subhash had hopes that she would bounce back healthy from the crisis. He continued, “But they did not because her vital parameters were not stable. Around that time, her blood pressure started dropping and it went down to 58/30. She was put on a ventilator. I thought she would recover.”

Subhash and Tilottimma tied the knot back in 1972 and remained married for 50 years. Travelling down memory lane, Subhash hailed her spouse as a ‘dedicated wife and mother’. The director who is currently grieving the big loss explained that his wife’s memories will never fade away for him.

He explained, “Tilottimma and I were married for 50 years. We tied the knot in April 1972. She was such a dedicated wife and mother. I have so many memories of her which will never fade away. My loss is irreparable.”

Subhash added that until the last moment of her life, his wife was concerned about their child’s future. Tilottimma is survived by her husband and daughter Shweta Babbar.

