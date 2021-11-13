Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Share Romantic Photos From Trip to Kashmir

Popular celebrity couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are currently holidaying in Kashmir. The couple shared a few adorable photos and videos from the trip on social media to give their fans a peek into their fun. Disha is celebrating her 29th birthday with her husband Rahul in the valley of Kashmir. From the photos, it seems the duo is having a great time.

In the several pictures shared by Disha on her Instagram account on Saturday, she is seen enjoying a Shikara ride with Rahul amidst the chilly weather on the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Disha captioned the post as, "Baby's Day out.” The couple looked incredible in casual winter yet cool outfits that they have opted for the outing.

In another post, shared by Rahul on his Instagram, both are seen dressed in regional Kashmiri outfits at Pari Mahal, which is popular for its mystic sightseeing. Rahul has shared the video, wherein, he dedicates the song Yeh Chaand Saa Roshan Chehra to his wife Disha, and she is seeing dancing on it.

Dedicating it to Disha, Rahul captioned it, 'Meri Kashmir ki Kali'.

Now coming to another post shared by Rahul, wherein he has penned a beautiful note for Disha in the caption of the post. Wishing Disha Happy Birthday, Rahul wrote that she was the only girl that he could have married.

Remembering his one-year journey with Disha, Rahul added that this has been beautiful for him as Disha’s husband.

In the photos, the couple was at Gulmarg, and Disha is seen in denim, a black puffer jacket, and boots as Rahul opted for a red jacket with black boots and denim.

Meanwhile, Disha is currently appearing in the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The couple tied the knot on July 16 this year.

