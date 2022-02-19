Disha Parmar Expecting First Baby With Rahul Vaidya? Actor Shares Truth About Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar recently sparked pregnancy rumours when the actress was spotted wearing an oversized shirt, while exiting a Mumbai restaurant with husband Rahul Vaidya. And as soon as the pictures from the couple’s romantic dinner date emerged on social media, fans started speculating if Disha is pregnant.

However, the 29-year-old actress tool to her Instagram stories and refuted the rumours by sharing a note. “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Disha Parmar got married to singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16 last year. Their tied the knot soon after the singer exit Bigg Boss 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. At the time, Disha spoked to India TV and shared that the ocasssion is special for her because she is going to celebrate it with her husband. “I believe, love should be celebrated every day. Having said that, this Valentine’s is extra special for me since it will be my first with Rahul after marriage. I feel lucky to have him as my life-partner and he is truly my biggest gift. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy valentine’s day, let’s spread kindness and happiness always," she had said.

Advertisement

Talking about professional front, Disha Parmar is seen playing the lead role of Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress is sharing the screen space with Nakul Mehta, who is playing Ram Kapoor. Fans have loved Disha and Nakul in the roles of Rama and Priya, and the duo is continuing to impress the viewers with their performance on the show.

Talking about the love she has garnered with the show, the actress shared with India TV, “It’s been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly sending sweet messages sharing how much they love our equation and they had been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. I guess it’s all because of the viewers and their love so it’s definitely a return gift to them to finally see #Ramya together."

Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.