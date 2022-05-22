Disha Parmar Turns Up the Heat in Pink Bikini, Says 'Straight Outta Baywatch'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar took to her Instagram handle to share a sizzling video of her walking on the beach in a pink bikini. The actress who is currently vacationing in the Maldives has been constantly sharing photos and videos from the picturesque location. In the latest video, she can be seen wearing pink beachwear and walking toward the camera in Baywatch style.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Straight outta Baywatch 😛"

Watch the video here:

Fans were impressed with this avatar of the actress and took to the comment section to compliment her. One user wrote, “Ohh fabulous," and added heart and fire emojis to the comment. Another fan wrote, “Beauty par excellence ❤️ ❤️❤️ love you."

A couple of months ago, Disha Parmar expressed her concern over female users who throw negative comments on her and other people. Taking to Twitter, Disha compared men and women and called the latter “rude and bitchy".

In her tweet, she called out those women who push others down and wrote, “Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy. rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be! Like! Relax Lady!"

Disha’s post divided netizens into two groups, one which supported her thoughts and the other which disagreed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently playing the role of Priya Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Nakul Mehta. Disha and Nakul are working together for the second time as an on-screen couple after ‘Pyar Ka Dard Hai’ and fans are loving their chemistry.

