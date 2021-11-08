Disha Patani Aces 720 Kick, Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Left This Comment

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a video of herself acing the 720 kick. “Finally getting there #720kick," she wrote in the caption. The video has crossed 3 lakh likes within a few hours of posting on the photo-video sharing app. Her rumoured boyfriend, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to the comments section and wrote, “Woah u did it finally and so clean, amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir."

Disha and Tiger ’s dating rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. They keep dropping adorable comments on each other’s social media posts and the actress is often spotted with Tiger’s sister Krishna and mother Ayesha. Last month, they were clicked by the paparazzi when they had stepped out for a special screening of Hollywood biggie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tiger, Disha and his sister Krishna made their way back from the screening venue in the same car. However, none of them has confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. She has earlier worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

