Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Watch Venom 2 with Krishna Shroff, See Pics

Rumoured Bollywood couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff stepped out in Mumbai together on Friday evening for a special screening of Hollywood biggie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Sony-Marvel film stars Tom Hardy as titular anti-hero Venom, who develops superhuman abilities are merging with an alien symbiote. The sequel features Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady aka Carnage.

Disha was seen sporting high waisted corduroy style pants with a red top and a funky hat. Disha continues her affair with cotton hats after she was seen wearing one in a recent dance video. Tiger wore a full-sleeves white T-shirt and trousers. Krishna, Tiger’s younger sister, flaunted her fit figure in a body hugging black dress and looked stunning as usual. Tiger, Disha and Krishna made way back from the screening venue in the same car.

Venom 2 is one of the big budget Hollywood films to be releasing in India after Covid second wave. After No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig, this action film is expected to do good business in India. The 2018 film Venom was the origin story of ‘Venom’. The sequel takes off from where it left. It dives into the bromance between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote Venom. It is at its best when traversing the thick and thin of the duo’s relationship.

Venom 2 is directed by Andy Serkis. It co-stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and Stephen Graham.

(With IANS inputs)

