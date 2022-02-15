Disha Patani Brightens Up The Day With Her All-Smiles Picture; Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user and the actress never ceases to impress her fans with her stunning pictures. Keeping up with the trajectory, the 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and drove away the mid-week blues with her all-smiles picture.

The photo sees the Disha in a sizzling avatar as she brightens up the day for her dressed in a red corset top and low waist pants. Disha Patani looks breathtakingly beautiful in the dress as she gives a side pose for the camera. With her luscious curly locks left open in the air, Disha looked breathtakingly beautiful as she donned a low make up look. She is seen posing for the click at her home. Without saying much in the caption, the actress simply left a flower emoticon.

The post on the photo-and-video-sharing platform garnered more than 5.2 million likes within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and heaped praises on Disha’s beautiful photo. While other wrote, “Gorgeous," another chimed in writing, “My Queen."

Check the post below:

Disha loves to treat her fans with her steamy pictures, and recently, the Malang actress had shared a photo with the the star dressed in a beige bikini while soaking in the sun amid a mesmerising view.

The photo saw Disha Patani in a sultry avatar as she had put on a sexy beach wear. In the sun kissed photo, Disha is seen flaunting her natural glow as she holds her hair while striking a pose by sitting in a folded knees posture. The actress oozed oomph in the picture, and the touch of nature in the gorgeous click makes the photo a memory for the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

