Disha Patani Casts a Spell in Her Latest Pictures; Fans Call Her ‘The Most Beautiful Person’

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. An avid social media user, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress likes to keep her fans updated with her personal and professional life. The Malang star is a true blue fashionista and she frequently treats her fans to beautiful pictures. Maintaing the trajectory, Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a couple of breathtakingly beautiful pictures.

In the first photo featured in the post, we see Disha looking heavenly as she clicks a selfie zooming on to her cute facial features, and dramatic eyes. With her luscious left open in the air in a messy hairdo, the actress looks captivating in the black strappy outfit. As we scroll further we get a clear view of Disha Patani as she strikes a pose while resting her hands on her cheeks. The actress looks smoking hot as she poses in the cleavage-baring dress. With her dewy makeup and red lips, the actress looks ravishing in the photos. The Radhe actress leaves us spellbound with her stunning glimpses.

She didn’t write much in the cation, besides leaving a sparkling emoticon. However, her fans were quick to notice the actress’ post and were mighty impressed with her photos, as they flooded it with likes and comments.

Advertisement

While one of the fans adored Disha’s beauty by commenting, “you are looking beautiful ," another chimed in writing, “you are the most beautiful person ."

On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has wrapped Yodha.

It was also rumoured that Disha will be seen in an item song for Pushpa 2. If a report on Koimoi.com is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be replaced by Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Disha, who reportedly refused to do the item song for Pushpa, will apparently shake a leg in the second instalment. It is being said that it’s director Sukumar’s decision to bring this change in Pushpa 2. There has been no confirmation on the news by Disha or the team of Pushpa 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.