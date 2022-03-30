Disha Patani Celebrates 4 Years of Baaghi 2, Says Her Character Neha Will Live with Her Forever

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 celebrates its fourth anniversary today. Releasing in 2018, the film had become one of the biggest openers and one of the highest grossers of the year. On the occasion of the blockbuster completing four years today, Disha, who is extremely overwhelmed with such a benchmark, shared her feelings.

Disha said, “It doesn’t feel like 4 years that Baaghi 2 was released but yesterday. Neha has my heart and the character will leave with me forever. The emotions that I went through while essaying the role, I haven’t completely been able to get the character out of my head because she had such intensity in her emotions, in her sadness, her love, everything."

The actress further added, “I am grateful to each and every one who gave so much love to me as Neha and especially Ahmed and Sajid sir for giving me this role and I really miss all the fun times we had on the sets."

Baaghi 2 had been the first film where Disha shared the screen with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Fans were excited to see the two together, and their chemistry on-screen was also loved by the audience. Disha currently has two projects in the pipeline. The actress recently made heads turn at the wrap party of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. Her co-stars from the film, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also seen at the party, while John Abraham went missing. She will also be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the Karan Johar backed film, Yodha. Disha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha is also known to be one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. The actress often posts videos of her working out, and practicing MMA. Recently, she had shared a post flaunting her washer board abs, which made everyone’s jaws drop.

