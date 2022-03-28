Disha Patani Compares Herself With Seal in Latest Post, Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Reacts

Disha Patani is that one Bollywood actress who blesses our Instagram feed with stunning pool pictures of herself every now and then. And she has done it again now. But this time, Disha added a ROFL twist to her post. On Monday, the actress posted a set of photos and hilariously drew a comparison between herself and a seal. Her post is cracking her friends and fans up. In the first picture, Disha can be seen basking in the sun after taking a dip in a pool. In the subsequent pictures, she added photos of seals enjoying the sun while being in the water. Even though Disha did not write anything in the caption, friends and fans of the actress were quick enough to spot the similarity that Disha indirectly drew between her pose and that of seals through her post.

In the caption, she just added a woman raising hand emoji to prove her point. Reacting to Disha Patani’s post, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff dropped several laughing icons. Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna also reacted to the pictures with laughing emojis.

Advertisement

Since being posted online, the post has garnered over seven lakh likes. Check it out here:

Disha Patani is known to raise the temperature on Instagram with glamorous pictures of herself. A few days ago, she trended big time on social media for sharing a photo of herself showing off her abs and fit physique. She can be seen sporting an all-black outfit in the picture.

Disha Patani started her acting career in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer, in which she shared screen space with Varun Tej. She entered Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in that film.

Advertisement

Disha has also featured in movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang. She has also appeared in 2017's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.

Disha Patani’s last film was Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has Ek Villain Returns and Yodha in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.