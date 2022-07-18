Disha Patani Explains How Her Ek Villain Returns Character Different From Other Roles

Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who will soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns, recently opened up about her role in the film and how it is different from other characters she’s played in her career.

She said, “I have played glamorous characters in only two films, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai." Disha said she wanted to add different roles in her films to entertain the audience. She asserted that it makes her feel happy that the audience recognises her role. The Baaghi actress added, “There is nothing negative in this. Being recognized for anything is a big deal. I see people come to me and give me different things."

While speaking about her role selection, the actress remarked that she gets bored easily. She said that she tries to do away with the same personality roles in the films. Talking about her role in Ek Villain Sequel, she said, “Her role is different from other movies."

Ek Villain 2 will hit the theatres on July 29. Disha Patani is playing the role of a Marathi greedy girl, Rasika, in the film. Patani said, “My character is greedy, she wants certain things in life. She will do anything to get it. She also uses men to get what she wants."

She disclosed that her character Rashika is way different. It was difficult for the actress to get the tune of a greedy woman. She took Marathi classes as well to get hold of Rashika’s tongue.

Ek Villain returns is a star-studded film, which features Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt among other supporting role actors. The movie is jointly bankrolled by T- Series and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and Aseema Arora.

Disha Patani has loads of projects lined up. She will appear with Prabhas in the film Project K. In fact, she has started shooting for her next project Yodha with Siddhart Malhotra.

