Disha Patani Finds Escape In Dance, Watch The Latest Video Of Her Vibing!

Disha Patani has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with films like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story and Malang. The stunning actress has also delivered some of the most iconic statements in the field of fashion. As a charismatic face for the millennials and the Gen-Zs, the actress is also quite fond of flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. As such, her latest social media post is a glaring example of that.

With her perfectly toned curves, Disha Patani wins her fans over with her smoothness when it comes to dancing. While her admirers enjoy her dancing videos and often follow her choreography, truth be told, dancing has remained Disha’s favourite escape from reality. The actress finds positivity and declutters her mind after spending a long tiring day, by dancing. Just like that, the actress took to social media and shared a video of herself dancing to a new track with her instructor.

Advertisement

The video showcases Disha in comfy cargo pants and dark green tank top along with her instructor in a yellow sweatshirt and trendy lowers. The two danced along effortlessly and in sync in a large studio space. She had captioned the video by tagging her dance instructor. Disha wrote, “Vibin…Dance Guru @dimplekotecha(with two heart emojis)".

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Ek Villian Returns. The film was a spiritual successor of 2014 film Ek Villain and it featured John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Now, the actress is all set to prove her mettle in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film would also star Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles. The movie will be based on an Aeroplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger and fight against the terrorist. But the damage to the flight engine made it very tough to survive the situation.

Read all the Latest Movies News here