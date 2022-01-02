Home » News » Movies » Disha Patani Flaunts Beach Body in Pink Bikini, See Instagram Post of the Diva

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the internet by storm with her latest bikini pictures from her latest trip.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 02, 2022, 17:39 IST

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s Instagram posts are proof that despite being a travel, fashion and fitness enthusiast, she is also an absolute diva. The Radhe actress also is an avid social media user and never gives several glimpses of her travel. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her soaking in water in a pink bikini. She soaked up the Maldivian sun in a pink bikini. She left an emoji as a caption to her post:

A couple of days ago, Disha posted three pictures of herself on her Instagram account. This time the actress had put on a check shirt on top of her pink beachwear. She wore small round golden earrings and a cross pendant was hanging around her neck. In the first picture, Disha was all smiles however in the next one, she went for a more intense look. In the last snap, she was seen flaunting her brownish wavy locks. If you follow the actress on Instagram, you would know that Disha always picks small captions or just an emoticon to go with the posts. This time it was a bunny.

Fans went ‘wow’ in the comment section and so far over 6 lakh people have approved the gorgeous post.

