Disha Patani Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Chic Athleisure; See Picture...

The highly-anticipated dark action film Ek Villain Returns finally hit the big screens on Friday, July 29. While audiences are flocking theatres to watch the movie, one of the female leads, Disha Patani, took to Instagram and treated her Instagram family with an oh-so-hot picture. Disha flaunt her toned physique as she clicked a mirror selfie. There is no doubt that Disha Patani is one of the fittest divas in the Hindi film industry.

Time and again, she uses social media to urge her followers toward leading a healthy lifestyle. From kickboxing to weightlifting clips, just one scroll on her Instagram feed proves that the diva works hard to maintain her curvy figure. Hours ahead of Ek Villain Returns’ release, Disha had dropped her picture in an all-black ensemble.

Her full sleeves crop top featured a plunging neckline and crisp ironed shoulder detailing. She opted for matching distressed denim shorts to pair with her crop top. With a belt around her waist, Disha Patani opted for quirky socks and matching statement shoes to complete her look. Smokey eye makeup, bold lips, and wavy locks added elegance to her off-duty look.

While sharing the photo online, Disha Patani wrote, “Legs day be like” before adding the hashtag of her recently released movie Ek Villain Returns.

Take a look at the photo below:

Her latest Instagram story appears to be one of the behind-the-scene clips that were clicked during the shooting of the movie. Moreover, a man with the same muscular physique as John Abraham can be seen walking in the background of the short clip. However, the face of the man is not visibly clear in the video.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns also features Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. On the day of its release, actress Tara Sutaria shared an exciting poster of herself alongside Disha Patani to urge cine-goers to watch the film. “Our fav tease! Are you ready to find out? #EkVillainReturns in cinemas today!!!!! Promise we won’t disappoint,” wrote Sutaria in her latest post.

The dark actioner revolves around the life of a serial killer with a pinch of romance and drama added to it. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain which featured Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

