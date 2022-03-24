Disha Patani Flaunts Her Toned Physique in A Mirror Selfie, Sussanne Khan Calls Her ‘Hottie Doll’

Disha Patani is hands down one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Her social media posts are filled with her intense training videos, and impressive kicks that would make you fear this beautiful lady. Disha trains hard, and her physique with washer board abs are proof. She had already made heads turn last night with her appearance at the Ek Villain Returns wrap party. Now, the actress is breaking the internet with her mirror selfie!

Disha took to her social media to share a bathroom mirror selfie. She manages to hide her face with the phone in the picture, diverting our attention to her perfectly toned abs and physique. She seems to be in her best shape. Check out the picture here:

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans were impressed with the picture. Sussanne Khan too reacted to it, and commented ‘hottttie doll!’ while Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira dropped several fire emojis in the comments section. The post already has over 1 million likes! Disha Patani seems to have really impressed everyone.

Last evening, Disha Patani was seen at the wrap party of Ek Villain Returns, along with co-stars Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The film also stars John Abraham, who was not present at the party. The actress chose a black off-shoulder dress with matching heels. Disha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, she also has Yodha in her kitty.

Advertisement

Disha often posts videos of her working out, and practicing mixed martial arts. She recently shared a video of her nailing the difficult triple kick. She had also posted a video of her doing 5 reps of rack pull with 80 kgs. Krishna Shroff had commented ‘you are fire’ while Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha called her a ‘beast’. We are hoping to see her perform hardcore action in a film soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.