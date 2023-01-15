Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Back In Figure Hugging Spaghetti Top; Tiger Shroff's Sis Drops Comment

Disha Patani is one of those actresses who knows very well how to keep her fans hooked and entertained. The Baaghi 2 actress often surprises the audience with pictures of herself in bikinis from different holiday spots. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the action-thriller film, Yodha, by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023.

Disha took to her Instagram and shared some random pics, flaunting her sexy back in figure-hugging spaghetti top and denim pants. The actress posed for several pics with her friend, as they both had their faces off the camera. The actress’ super-toned waist was clearly visible from her sexy attire. She simply captioned the post with an owl emoticon. In the last slide, we see Disha and her friend facing the camera, as the Malang actress drops a sweet kiss for her fans, as she kisses the cam.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section, to shower praises. Tiger Shroff’s sister too dropped a compliment. She wrote, “That back definition is crazy. F*****g A… More ripped than some of them boys out here. "

Several fans dropped heart emoticons as they loved her pics.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been making headlines for her romance rumours with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.While the actress is yet to confirm the relationship, her recent photos have once again fuelled speculation among fans. On Friday night, the rumoured couple was spotted stepping out in the city when the paparazzi rushed to capture their pictures together.In a video that surfaced online, Disha and Aleksander were seen stepping out of their car. However, paps spotted them and panned cameras towards Disha, who was seen elegantly walking into the restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Ilic has clarified that they are only close friends. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends," Aleksandar told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me." Disha was previously rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. The two were also seen sharing screen space in the successful Baaghi 2.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain returns. She will next be seen in Yodha, Project K, and an untitled Siva film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here