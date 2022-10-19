Disha Patani Flaunts Super Toned Abs, Sweats Hard In Kickboxing Session To ‘Earn Holiday Treats’

Diwali is just around the corner and Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for enjoying to devour umpteen sweets during the festival of lights. On Wednesday morning, Disha have fans a glimpse of her festive prep as tried to win some festive points for relishing sweets during the holidays. The Malang star’s Workout Wednesday consisted of some highly-focused boxing sessions with her fitness trainer. In the new clip, the trainer instructs Disha Patani for landing punches according to a numbering system.

From powerful jabs, and hooks to aptly ducking attacks, Disha Patani nails the dynamic set. At one point, the actress also pivots to move swiftly on the mat as she follows her coach’s instruction. “Tryna earn my holiday sweets," expressed Patani while sharing the video. Watch her latest workout clip here:

Within 2 hours the new workout video has amassed over 4 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving fans flooding the comment section with immense praise and appreciation.

Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the fittest divas in Bollywood. Just one look at her toned physique proves that the actress strives hard to maintain her physique. Also, this isn’t the first time that her workout clip has impressed fans. From kickboxing to heavy weightlifting, Patani’s

Instagram profile is filled with fitness videos that are sure to keep you motivated for following a healthy lifestyle. In a previous workout clip, she can be seen doing some B-twists. Take a look:

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen opposite John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the action-thriller Ek Villain Returns. She will next share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s joint directorial Yodha. In addition to this, her collaboration with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s Project K is also highly anticipated.

