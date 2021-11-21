Disha Patani Flaunts Toned Abs in New Instagram Selfie, Take a Look

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user who keeps updating her feed daily with either her gracious pictures or her workout videos. Recently, she shared a selfie of hers where she flaunted her toned abs. She was seen dressed in a beige crop top paired with black pants as she posed for the camera from inside a life. She could be seen following Covid appropriate protocols by wearing a mask that matched her outfit. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she dropped a flower emoji.

Also Read: Watch: Disha Patani Has Fun Dancing in Pool in Red Bikini, Elder Sister Khushboo Stuns too

Advertisement

Take a look at her post:

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress was recently on a vacation and she had been sharing glimpses of her getaway on social media. She flaunted her flowery outfit as she bathed in the sun and walked on the beach.

Meanwhile, Disha is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. They keep dropping adorable comments on each other’s social media posts and the actress is often spotted with Tiger’s sister Krishna and mother Ayesha. Last month, they were clicked by the paparazzi when they had stepped out for a special screening of Hollywood biggie Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tiger, Disha and his sister Krishna made their way back from the screening venue in the same car. However, none of them has confirmed their relationship.

On the professional front, Disha will next feature in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. She has earlier worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.