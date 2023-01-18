Disha Patani Flaunts Toned Figure In Animal-Printed Bra; Tiger Shroff's Sister, Mom React

Disha Patani is known for her sartorial choices and the actress can nail any look with ease. Her Instagram handle is filled with jaw-dropping, gorgeous photos of her. Recently, Disha shared yet another sizzling photo and it has already gone viral. The actress was dressed in an animal-printed bra and innerwear for the latest photo shoot with a brand. She wore jeans and kept her hair open to complete her look. The actress went for a nude makeup look. In the photo, she flaunted her perfectly toned body.

Take a look at the photo:

Advertisement

As soon as Disha shared this on social media, her fans and followers flocked to the comment section to shower her with compliments. One user wrote, “Aapki cuteness ka raaz kya hai mam" while another comment read, “The most beautiful girl in the whole world." Her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, too, left compliments for her. The former wrote, “Woaaaah deeshu ❤️" while the latter added, “You’re unreal."

Meanwhile, Disha is also making headlines lately for her rumoured relationship with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. While the actress is yet to confirm the relationship, her recent photos have once again fuelled speculation among fans. Ilic has, however, clarified that they are only close friends.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain returns. She will next be seen in Yodha, Project K, and an untitled Siva film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here