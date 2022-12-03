Disha Patani Flaunts Toned Figure in Sizzling Pink Bikini, Poses by the Pool; See Pics

Disha Patani, who most recently appeared in the movie Ek Villain 2, has a sizable fan base on Instagram. Whether it's her bikini photos or her no-makeup uploads, anything she posts is guaranteed to go viral. Disha has a fantastic swimsuit collection that she isn't hesitant about flaunting on her Instagram. She always proves that she can nail any type of swimsuit- be it solid-coloured to animal-printed ones, as well as numerous off-the-shoulder and one-shoulder varieties of bikini sets and monokinis. The actor's wardrobe contains some eye-catching pieces that are ideal for some beachwear collection inspiration.

Disha once again shared some pictures in which she can be seen posing by a pool while donning a sizzling pink bikini with a tint of blue. Her vacation pictures are enough to make us crave a vacation. Her post also shows some mesmerizing views. She captioned the post “Random" as the only thing that unites them is the colour blue and the water that surrounds her.

Disha has been constantly sharing images of herself online and pulling off both traditional and modern looks with ease. She is undoubtedly a beach enthusiast based on her Instagram account. She often shares photos from her travel diaries and fans are in love with her glamorous appearances.

Disha Patani's last release was Ek Villain 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Next up, Disha is gearing up for action-thriller Yodha under Dharma Productions, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has already started filming Suriya 42, her debut Tamil film, which stars Suriya. appearDisha will also feature in the sci-fi thriller Project K, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

