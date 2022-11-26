Home » News » Movies » Disha Patani Flies In The Air For A Second As She Performs Kicks In New Video; Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts

Disha Patani Flies In The Air For A Second As She Performs Kicks In New Video; Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts

Disha Patani took to Instagram to post a video of her practising kick during her Taekwondo practice. The actress left netizens impressed with her finesse.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 17:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani took to Instagram to post a clip of her workout session.
Disha Patani took to Instagram to post a clip of her workout session.

Disha Patani is Bollywood’s most admirable actress who often treats her fans to dance clips and fitness videos of herself on social media. The actress has literally given us fitness goals on many occasions. Recently, the Malang actress posted a clip on her Instagram profile. The post was captioned “Dusting off the rust.”

In the video, the Malang actress can be seen practising flying kicks with a fitness expert and is giving various rounds of kicks. The post has received various praises from her fans and netizens. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a clapping emoji while singer Sukriti Kakkar commented: “Oh my god" with fire emoji.

Advertisement

In the post, the Ek Villian Returns actress is seen wearing a salmon-pink tank top with grey-coloured jogger pants. She has kept her hair in a messy ponytail.

RELATED NEWS

The post also received compliments from celebs and Disha Patani fans. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped “clapping" emoticons.

“Very good," commented a user while another wrote, “Oh this is dangerous. Hats off to you." Many comments comprised fire and red heart icons.

The actress also shared a story on Instagram where she is admiring K-pop star Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS. The actress shared clips of the K-pop idol’s fancam videos of BTS’ songs ‘Run BTS’ and ‘Boy with Luv’.

Advertisement

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the action thriller film ‘Yodha’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Dharma Productions. Disha will also be seen in a science-fiction movie ‘Project K’ co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Lastly, the actress will make her Tamil debut with ‘Suriya 42’ starring Suriya. The film is directed by Siva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 26, 2022, 17:55 IST
last updated: November 26, 2022, 17:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures