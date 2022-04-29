Disha Patani Gives Off Ariana Grande Vibe in Mini Lilac Bodycon Dress; See Pic

Disha Patani surely knows how to steal the limelight and grab all the eyeballs, not just with her perfect physique, but with her undefeatable fashion game. Time and again, with her public appearance, the actress has kept the fashion police on their toes. Her love for bikinis was always an open secret, but with her latest outing, Disha proved that who needs a little black dress when lilac does its job. On Thursday, the makers of Heropanti 2 hosted a special screening for their friends from the film fraternity, and Disha took the rising temperature to soar heights with a stunning appearance in a mini lilac strappy dress.

While the paparazzi were successful in capturing the whole dazzling look of the actress, Disha, on Friday, dropped a picture of herself wherein she is striking an alluring pose for the camera in the same look. For the special screening of Heropanti 2, starring her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha wore a bodycon mini dress with thin straps and a plunging heart neckline. The raunchy dress comes from the shelves of David Koma and featured a sparkly pattern gleaming on the hem. Her purple makeup added the much-needed perfect pop of colour, which ideally fits with her nude lips. Disha’s open wavy tresses included the leftover glam to her overall look. The Malang actress amped her entire look with the holographic heels and accessorised herself with a sparkly micro mini handbag, which instantly created a lot of buzz on the internet. Take a look at Disha Patani’s breathtaking appearance for Heropanti 2 screening:

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha also praised Tiger for his performance in the film. While dropping an intense picture of her rumoured beau, she wrote, “What a fire. Super entertaining, killed it tiggyyy”. The actress ended her caption with a handful of fire, smiley faces with hearts, and a heart-eye emoticons.

Coming back to Heropanti 2, Ahmed Khan’s directorial witnessed its theatrical release today, and apart from Tiger Shroff it features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. Talking about Disha’s work front, the actress will be next seen in Ek Villain 2 and Yodha, both the films are set to release this year.

