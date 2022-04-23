Disha Patani In Awe of Tiger Shroff's 'Fast' Dance Moves In Whistle Baja 2.0; Check His Reaction

Tiger Shroff is ready to take everyone’s breath away with his daredevil stunts, high-flying action sequences, and his electrifying dance moves in his upcoming film titled Heropanti 2. On Friday, the makers dropped a new song Whistle Baja 2.0, which is recreated version of the actor’s debut film Heropanti. The track also features Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti.

As soon as the number was released, Disha Patani was left in awe of the actor’s fast-paced dance moves. While fans couldn’t help but shower praises for the actor’s impeccable dancing skills, Disha too joined his sea of fans to appreciate his dancing skills. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, “How do you move so fast."

Take a look:

Replying to Disha’s Instagram stories, the actor gave a loved-up reply, “Thank you," followed by smileys, hearts, and hugs in the form of emojis.

Take a look:

After Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, fans can’t wait to see the magic created by the trio - Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger, and director Ahmed Khan - in Heropanti 2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria are also part of the movie. The music composition is by AR Rahman. The film will release on Eid 2022.

