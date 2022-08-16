Disha Patani Is a Cat Lover and Her Latest Instagram Post Is Proof

Disha Patani is everyone’s favourite and her million-dollar smile makes fans fall for her every single time they see her. Disha is known for being a simple actress with a humble personality. She is a fitness enthusiast and often posts about her workout videos, inspiring others to take their fitness seriously. While it is known that she can dance well too, what makes her even more lovable is the fact that she is a true-blue animal lover. Today, Disha posted an adorable glimpse with her pet and treated her Insta family. But what caught everyone’s attention was that her cat didn’t seem too happy about it.

Check out the actress’ latest post on her social media handles.

Posting the photo on Instagram, she captioned it, “Jasmine doesn’t seem very happy" along with a grinning emoji with a cold sweat.

The actress can be seen kissing the cat on its cheek very lovingly but the cat has made a serious face, much to Disha’s disappointment. The brown fluffy cat is snuggled in the actress’ arms as she plants the peck. Meanwhile, Disha looks every bit of radiant and pretty in a white sleeveless frock, and green plants in the background make for a very visually aesthetic photo. She has kept her hair open and has no makeup, which allows her natural beauty to shine through.

This is not the first time the actress has posted with her pets. Check out these other posts from the actress that show her love for animals.

Disha ensures she spends quality time with her pets despite her work schedules and workout routines.

Disha rose to fame in 2016 with her role of Priyanka Jha in the super successful movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Before that, she was noticed for her appearance in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly ad in 2015. She was last seen in the lead role in Ek Villain Returns, which was released on 29 July 2022. Yodha, KTina, and Project K are some of her upcoming movies.

