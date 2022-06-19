Disha Patani Is A Sight To Behold In Cleavage-Baring Bodycon Dress; Check Out Her Sexy Pics Here

Disha Patani is one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood. The Ek Villain 2 star is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures, workout videos, and dance number videos. The Malang actress never fails to leave her fans impressed with her intriguing posts. Maintaining the trajectory, the actress took to Instagram on Sunday and treated her huge fan following to stunning pictures in a cleavage-baring bodycon dress.

The actress looked gorgeous in the photo as she donned a designer v-neck beige ensemble. The body-hugging attire put the actress’ perfectly toned figure on display. With her curly strands left open, Disha looked breathtakingly beautiful as she wore minimal make up,and a glossy lip colour while striking pose for the lens. As we scroll further we are introduced to another blurred but mesmerising snap of Disha as she strikes a stunning pose for what seems to be a photo-shoot.She did not caption her post but left an emoji. Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, it garnered more than 8 lakh likes with scores of fans dropping fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time Disha has set the internet on fire with her sexy pictures. Earlier, Disha shared two steamy pictures of herself while taking a mirror selfie in a sexy bikini. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, she dropped a fire emoticon.

In the first picture posted by Disha, we see the actress flaunting her curves as she donned a black bikini top and red low-waist pants. As we scroll further, we see the actress oozing oomph in a red bikini. The actress looks like a doll as she flaunts her perfectly toned physique in a closed mirror selfie, with her hair tied up in a messy bun. The last picture featured in the post sees a pink rose, as Disha holds it in her hand with her lean thighs in the backdrop.

Speaking about her work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, which was released last year. The actress also has an interesting lineup of films ahead of her. She will be soon seen in Ek Villain Returns, Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

