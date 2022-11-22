Disha Patani is Hotness Redefined in Black Bikini, White Bathrobe; Tiger Shroff's Sister Reacts

Disha Patani knows how to turn heads with her fashionable photos and her Instagram handle is proof. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bollywood diva once again took to her social media handle to drop a photo which instantly went viral. In the snap, a bathroom mirror selfie, Disha can be seen donning a black bikini that she paired with a white bathrobe. She has kept her hair open and has gone for minimal makeup. She flaunts her perfectly toned abs in the photo.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Eat your carbs "

Take a look:

As soon as the diva shared the photo on Instagram, her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower her with praise. One comment read, “National crush of India" while another read, “habibi damn" Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, too, left a comment. She wrote, “Yes, Ma’am!" For the uninitiated, Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be dating but then reports surfaced that they had broken up. Disha is close to Tiger’s family members, especially his sister Krishna.

Disha often drops glamorous photos on Instagram. Previously, the actress shared a picture of herself in a metallic grey bikini. Disha looked absolutely stunning in the photos from her recent photoshoot. She chose to keep her face makeup fresh and shimmery. She went with shimmery eyes and bare lips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Next, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The movie is currently in its production stage and is expected to release in 2023.

