Disha Patani Is Missing Pet Bella, Shares Video of Her Kissing the Doggo; Watch

Malang actress Disha Patani, who is known to be quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share an adorable picture with her pet, Bella. The actress penned a sweet caption revealing how she felt. On seeing this adorable post, her fans were all ‘heart eyes’ in the comment section. Taking to her Twitter handle, Disha Patani shared an adorable picture with her pet Bella that is too cute to miss. In the picture, Disha was seen hugging Bella and was all smiles for the camera. Bella, on the other hand, was too busy looking elsewhere. The actress was seen donning a black outfit and opted for a wavy hairdo and no makeup. Along with the picture, the actress also revealed how much she misses her pet. She wrote, “Missing my Bellu (with a red heart emoji)". Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the actress shared the post online, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the picture is, while some were all hearts on it. One of the users wrote, “Aww, this is so sweet. Love it". Another user wrote, “too cute".

This is not the first time the actress has shared a picture of her pet on social media. Disha often keeps treating her fans with her adorable photos with her cute pet. Prior to this post, Disha shared a picture with her pet cat Jasmine. In the photo, the actress is seen giving Jasmine a kiss and is truly adorable. Along with sharing this sweet photo, Disha penned a caption that said, “Jasmine doesn’t seem very happy". As soon as she posted the picture online, fans commented on all things nice in the comment section. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. Apart from that, the makers also announced a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s hit-film Malang. Disha appears to have a busy year ahead of her, and fans can’t wait to see her on the big screen.

