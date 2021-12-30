Disha Patani is Soaking Right Amount of Vitamin D, These Snaps Are Proof

Bollywood diva Disha Patani’s Instagram handle speaks of her love for the water. In all true sense, she is a water baby and never misses a chance to visit beaches. Right after completing the shoot of Yodha, the actress earned herself a holiday. She is on a vacation, and her recent pictures will make you long for one. In a series of Instagram Stories, Disha gave a sneak peek of her vacation location and it’s an absolute visual treat. In one of her expired Instagram Stories, Disha was seen wearing her vacation hat and soaking under the sun. She also shared some glimpses of the clear sky and clean water, and in another one, showed a beautiful sunset.

Every time Disha is on a vacation by a beachside, she never fails to flaunt her toned body and a gorgeous collection of bikinis. Though Disha didn’t show off her bod, her light pink bikini with a plunging neckline, is setting some beachwear standards. In her latest Instagram Stories, she posted a video of herself lying in the water. The glow on her face made it quite evident that the Disha is having the right amount of Vitamin D.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hours ago, Disha posted three pictures of herself on her Instagram account. This time the actress had put on a check shirt on top of her pink beachwear. She wore small round golden earrings and a cross pendant was hanging around her neck. In the first picture, Disha was all smiles however in the next one, she went for a more intense look. In the last snap, she was seen flaunting her brownish wavy locks. If you follow the actress on Instagram, you would know that Disha always picks small captions or just an emoticon to go with the posts. This time it was a bunny.

Fans went ‘wow’ in the comment section and so far over 6 lakh people have approved the gorgeous post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.